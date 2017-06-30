Defending champion Drew McCullough shot a 5-under-par 65 to take a two-shot lead Friday after the first round of the Seattle Amateur at Jackson Park.

Trent Jones and Joe Prince were tied for second at 3-under 67. Along with Zach Evens at 2-under 68 was eight-time Seattle Amateur champion Dave Farnam.

Hockey

Everett Silvertips forward Connor Dewar (Toronto Maple Leafs) and goaltender Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers) have been invited to participate in their respective National Hockey League club development camps. Hart, 18, is the fourth player in WHL history to win the Goaltender of the Year award in back-to-back seasons.

• The Silvertips acquired goaltender Brandon Peacock from the Brandon Wheat Kings for goaltender Zach Bennett.

Men’s rowing

Nine members of the Washington men’s team were named to the Intercollegiate Rowing Association All-Academic Team: Guglielmo Carcano (3.63), Braedan Daste (3.40), Andrew Gaard (3.38), Luke Khoury (3.80), Arne Landboe (3.45), Rielly Milne (3.53), Madison Molitor (3.50), Lia Roberds (3.59) and Stuart Sim (3.47).

Women’s soccer

Seattle Reign FC midfielder Jess Fishlock and forward Megan Rapinoe were named to the National Women’s Soccer League team of the month for June.

Men’s golf

Erik Hanson of Kirkland defeated Paul Houvener of Mill Creek 3-2 to win the 42nd Pacific Northwest Master-40 Amateur Championship at Salish Cliffs in Shelton.