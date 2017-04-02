DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in trouble with his club after pulling a mask stunt in the Ruhr derby against Schalke.

Aubameyang pulled on a mask after scoring in the 1-1 draw Saturday, as he’s done before with Spiderman and Batman masks, but this time it was the mask he had worn as “The Masked Finisher” for a Nike commercial.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke tells Kicker magazine, “It can’t be that Nike is trying to push economic interests in this way.” He added it’s “unworthy of a large concern.”

Dortmund uses Nike rival Puma as its official equipment supplier.

On Saturday, Watzke had said that if it turned out to be true that Aubameyang’s action was linked to Nike, it would be “possibly a bit more difficult” for Aubameyang.