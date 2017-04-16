BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki says he’s still having trouble sleeping after the attack on his team’s bus, and couldn’t concentrate in the Champions League match a day later.

The Switzerland international was sitting next to defender Marc Bartra, the only player wounded, when three explosions went off as the team headed to the venue of its quarterfinal match against Monaco Tuesday. The game was rescheduled for the following day.

Buerki told Swiss daily Der Bund: “I still have problems sleeping. … That’s the worst thing, that I can’t sleep through the night. When I wake up, I’m glad that I’m in bed at home.'”

He said that, during Wednesday’s match, “I noticed everything on the field a bit later, as if I had a veil in front of my eyes.”