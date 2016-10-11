BOSTON (AP) — John Farrell will be back as the Boston Red Sox manager in 2017.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after the club was swept out of the playoffs by the Cleveland Indians.

Dombrowski said the season was a success after the ballclub went from worst to first to win the AL East. He also said players respect Farrell and he works well with them, so there was no reason to leave the manager waiting.

The Red Sox have an option on Farrell’s contract for 2018. Dombrowski said no decision had been made on that.