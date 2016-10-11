BOSTON (AP) — John Farrell will be back as the Boston Red Sox manager in 2017.
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after the club was swept out of the playoffs by the Cleveland Indians.
Dombrowski said the season was a success after the ballclub went from worst to first to win the AL East. He also said players respect Farrell and he works well with them, so there was no reason to leave the manager waiting.
The Red Sox have an option on Farrell’s contract for 2018. Dombrowski said no decision had been made on that.
Most Read Stories
- State GOP leader Susan Hutchison draws anger with response to Trump tape
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- Seahawks vs. Falcons a much tastier matchup than it was at first glance
- A tour of The Island, Oregon's off-limits national landmark VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.