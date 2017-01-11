DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are trying to resolve lingering questions about quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s recovery from a left knee injury that forced him to miss the final four games of the season, including Sunday’s 30-12 playoff loss at Pittsburgh.
Tannehill returned to practice on a limited basis last week, but the Dolphins haven’t ruled out surgery.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday the Dolphins are still “collecting information” regarding Tannehill’s recovery. When asked if reconstructive surgery is a possibility, Gase said, “That hasn’t been a question that really we’ve dove into quite yet.”
