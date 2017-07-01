Times readers sound off on the Mariners, Huskies and Seahawks.

Mariners

Diaz needs a trip to Tacoma

It’s time to send Edwin Diaz back down to Tacoma to learn how to pitch. He already knows how to throw, but he doesn’t have enough variety or location. The Philly hitters are professionals and, even with the worst record in baseball, they can hit a 98 mph fastball. Diaz needs a changeup like Felix has, and I’m surprised that Felix hasn’t been teaching him how to throw that pitch.

I hope Diaz is sent down. He has really been shaken by recent outings and he needs to have some success, and soon, at some level. Season him, and the Mariners will have a winner.

Don Rogers, Camano Island

WBC is not issue

Not a single MLB team besides the M’s have seemingly been affected by the WBC (“Larry Stone: Is World Baseball Classic to blame for Mariners’ pitching problems?”). How about Felix is more “over the hill” than in his prime, Smyly is a 28-year old weakling who has topped 170 innings only once in his career and Diaz is unproven as a closer? The excuses are different every season, but the one consistent part is … the team never gives its fans a chance to enjoy a summer watching a winning team.

mscynic (online comment)

Huskies

Coach Hopkins already impressing

Recruiting was the calling card of ex-Husky basketball coach Lorenzo Romar. One must now wonder if he had anything over new coach Mike Hopkins, after the latter just secured two four-star recruits from New York. Hopkins comes advertised as a shrewd in-game strategist. If he’s a crackerjack recruiter to boot, Washington basketball might be headed back to glory sooner than we ever imagined.

Lew Witham, Seattle

We don’t need draft pick wonders

(A letter writer) wonders what could’ve been if Lorenzo Romar had the chance to coach Michael Porter Jr. playing for the Huskies. Here’s what Romar probably would’ve done: Like previous years with enough talent to win, Romar coaches the Huskies to another nine-win season, or worse, and Porter Jr. leaves as another “one-and-done” and gone. Who cares about a No. 1 draft pick when the team’s win-loss record sucks?

I’d like a coach for the UW who can coach and get the most out of each player on the team and the team wins. Just look east toward Spokane and you’ll see a coach, Mark Few, who has that talent down. The Zags win every year.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park

Seahawks

On Wilson’s 4,800-calorie diet

Don’t even talk to me about a couple of pounds here or there (“Why Russell Wilson’s improved health and lower weight may be the biggest Seahawks’ story no one is talking about”). This is the season when we’ll find out whether his heart is still in the game. Or if he really has gone Hollywood.

anchorclanker (online comment)

That counts, too

Looks like he lost at least a pound of hair.

Oliver Sudden (online comment)

