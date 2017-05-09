LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urias has a no-hitter through six innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 20-year-old left-hander has struck out five and walked two on 83 pitches. He’s never thrown more than six innings in any of his 17 previous starts. This is his third appearance this season.

Urias walked Gregory Polanco leading off the second inning and Chris Bostick with one out in the fifth. Bostick was thrown out trying to steal second while Gift Ngoepe struck out to end the inning.

Josh Harrison reached when Urias misplayed a soft grounder to the left of the mound with two outs in the fourth but was stranded when Jordy Mercer flew out to the warning track in right field.

Andrew McCutchen hit the hardest ball off Urias leading off the fifth, flying out to a leaping Andrew Toles just in front of the fence in left field.

Mercer hit a hard line drive into the glove of first baseman Cody Bellinger to end the sixth.