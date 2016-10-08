WASHINGTON (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals has been rained out.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the postponement about an hour before scheduled first pitch Saturday. The Dodgers and Nationals will play Game 2 at 1:08 p.m. Sunday. Los Angeles leads the best-of-five series 1-0.

Rain that intensified as Hurricane Matthew moved up the coast had already washed out on-field batting practice. Manfred said rain would have lasted until at least 8 p.m. Saturday and that Major League Baseball wanted to make an early call.

Manfred said the rest of the series will proceed as scheduled with Game 3 Monday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. The teams were supposed to travel Sunday.

Left-hander Rich Hill will start Game 2 for the Dodgers against Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark. It’s expected to be LA’s Kenta Maeda against Washington’s Gio Gonzalez in Game 3.