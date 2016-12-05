LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have signed free-agent pitcher Rich Hill to a $48 million, three-year contract after he went 3-2 with a 1.83 ERA in six starts with the team he joined at the trade deadline.

Hills gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $12 million next year, $16 million in 2018 and $18 million in 2019.

The 36-year-old left-hander was acquired in a five-player trade with Oakland on Aug. 1. Hill was 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA in three postseason starts for the NL West champion Dodgers, including tossing six scoreless innings to win Game 3 of the NL Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs.

Hill was 12-5 with a 2.12 ERA in 20 starts for the Dodgers and A’s last season. His ERA was second-best in the majors behind Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw’s 1.69.

Hill was limited at times by a finger blister and a groin injury.

He has a 38-28 career record with a 4.10 ERA in 221 games in 12 major league season with the Cubs, Orioles, Red Sox, Indians, Angels, Yankees, A’s and Dodgers.