PITTSBURGH (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill has lost his bid for a perfect game on a leadoff error in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Hill still has no-hitter intact. The game at PNC Park was scoreless Wednesday night.
Hill retired the first 24 batters. Dodgers third baseman Logan Forsythe misplayed a grounder by Jordy Mercer to begin the ninth.
In order to officially get credit for a no-hitter, a pitcher has to throw a complete game without allowing a hit.
