Celebrate the end of 2016 with a two-day coastal razor clam dig at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches.

State Fish and Wildlife approved digging this Friday and Saturday at the two beaches where success will hinge on weather and surf conditions.

“The forecast looks OK for the digs, and it’s not going to be flat calm but not terrible either,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

Diggers can expect a 10 foot swell Friday subsiding to eight feet then shifting from an eight foot swell Saturday building to 10 feet as the evening progresses.

Low tides are minus-0.4 feet at 7:22 p.m. on Friday; and -0.4 at 7:57 p.m. on Saturday. Digging is usually best about one to two hours before the low tide change.

Other tentative digging dates are Jan. 8-9 at Kalaloch; Jan. 13-15, Jan. 29-31, Feb. 7-9 and Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Jan. 27-28 at Copalis; and Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks. Final approval is usually made about a week prior to the digs.

This will be the first time razor clam lovers will get a chance to dig since 2011-12 at Kalaloch Beach on the northern coast when it was open for three days.

There was a decrease of clams at Kalaloch during assessments taken this past July according to Ayres, but still remains the most abundantly seen in the last 13 years. Clam averaged 3½ inches.

On southern coast, Long Beach and Twin Harbors won’t be open until marine toxin levels decrease. Testing is done weekly for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

“It is discouraging at this point, and it wasn’t a near miss, but a complete miss,” Ayres said. “Between the two beaches we tested a total of seven different areas (three at Twin Harbors and four at Long Beach), and only one of those areas tested below the action level. We will continue to test all the beaches, and open the closed ones as soon as we can.”

During the digs on Dec. 10-11, a total of 5,500 diggers at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches averaged 12.2 clams per person – the daily limit is 15 clams per person and the first 15 must be kept regardless of size or condition.

From Oct. 16 through Dec. 11, a total of 11 digging days have yielded a total of 202,920 razor clams on 19,731 digger trips at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.