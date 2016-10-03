PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have fired general manager Dave Stewart and manager Chip Hale after a second consecutive losing season.

The team announced in a release on Monday that it will discuss an appropriate role for Chief Baseball Officer Tony La Russa in the future.

La Russa was hired by the Diamondbacks in 2014 and among his first moves were to bring in Stewart and Hale.

Arizona had upgraded expectations this season after signing former Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke to a $206 million contract and adding right-hander Shelby Miller.

The Diamondbacks got off to a slow start and underachieved all season, finishing with a 69-93 record to miss the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.