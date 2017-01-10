TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s next stop is the NFL. That doesn’t mean the Clemson quarterback is thinking about where he’ll go in the NFL draft.
Watson says he’s focused on improving, and not his chances of going No. 1 overall. Watson is skipping his senior season at Clemson to go pro, making that decision after going 32-3 as the Tigers’ starter and earning his degree.
Watson said Tuesday he won’t “get caught up in the hype of the draft and the first pick and all that stuff. God has a plan for me.”
Watson completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns in Clemson’s 35-31 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night. He also ran for a score.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
- Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer VIEW
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.