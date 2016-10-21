Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

I had a very busy time last week. I traveled over 500 miles and spent a couple of days seeing the sights in The Dalles, Oregon.

I learned a lot of about this historic town, and got to do some fishing while I was there. Eric Granstrom caught a nice king off the mouth of the Deschutes River, thanks to guide Grant Putnam, of GrantsOutdoor Adventures. Putnam then ran us about eight miles up the Deschutes in his jet boat.

The river was running almost the color of milk, due to a recent storm, but the experience was terrific. We ran through some impressive rapids saw some big horn sheep on the hillsides, and got a good idea of why the Deschutes attracts so many anglers for its steelhead and trout fishing.

The Dalles Chamber of Commerce did an excellent job of showing off the attractions available to visitors to the area. I have to admit that although I have spent a fair amount of time in the Gorge, I had no idea of all the things that are worth doing, other than fishing when visiting the area. I am very eager to get back down there.

We finished our adventure with spending a day with Austin Moser of Austins Outdoor Adventures guide service, and Mark Yuasa, of the Seattle Times, fishing for kings at Vernita. Mark got a dandy king.

