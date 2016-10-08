Here’s where to go around the state to find your deer this year.

The statewide deer-hunting season gets under way Saturday, and with deer populations remaining firmly established, hunters should find decent success.

“Deer hunting should be good in many parts of the state,” said Jerry Nelson, the state Fish and Wildlife deer and elk manager. He said last year was the best year dating back to 2004.

During last year’s general combined modern firearm, archery and muzzleloader seasons, 121,313 hunters took home 35,407 deer for a 31.3 percent success rate.

A breakdown of just the modern firearm season showed 92,998 hunters took to the woods and bagged 27,380 deer for a 31.8 percent success rate.

In northeast Washington — one of the more popular locations for whitetail deer — hunter success increased with 7,960 deer taken compared to 5,510 in 2014 and the five-year average of 5,383.

Fall surveys in northeastern areas for the past three years have seen a stable buck-to-doe ratio and fawn-to-doe ratios. Moderate winters contributed to increased survival, but wildfires in 2015 could still have an impact.

The highest density of whitetail deer is in the valleys and foothills of Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties. Hunting should be good in Kelly Hill (34.4 percent success rate), Douglas (42.4), Sherman (34), Alladin (36.4), 49 Degrees North (35.3) and Huckleberry (45.9) game-management units (GMU).

Okanogan County has one of the largest migratory mule-deer herds in the state, and is one of the top locations for hunting. There are also a good number of whitetail deer in the Okanogan East Unit where 2,440 rifle hunters had 556 deer for a 22.8 percent success rate, and Sinlahekin where 948 hunters had 238 for a 25.1.

Wannacut has a high percentage of private lands and makes this a good general-season spot where last year, 285 hunters had 103 deer for a 36.1. The highest density of mule deer will likely be found in Tripod, Thirty-mile, Farewell and Needles Fires units due to high quality summer forage.

In the Spokane region along the Washington-Idaho border, mule and whitetail deer harvest remained stable over the past decade. There was some decline last year due to lower recruitment in 2014 from the drought. Whitetail deer success also dropped most likely from the blue tongue virus outbreak.

In the Spokane area, look for private lands to be best for mule deer in Harrington, Steptoe and Almota units. For whitetail head to Mount Spokane, Mica Peak, Cheney and Steptoe units.

In the Asotin, Garfield, Columbia and Walla Walla counties, 7,492 hunters harvested 2,125 deer with a success rate of 28.4 percent. The best areas were Mayview, Peola, Couse and Grande Ronde.

The private lands of Benton and Franklin counties often provide the best opportunity, and post-hunt surveys last December showed 17 bucks to 100 does. Go sooner than later here with Horse Heaven and Kahlotus units rounding out the top two spots with 31.9 and 29.4 percent success rates, respectively.

In south-central Washington, most deer are taken in Beezley and Ritzville units, where the 10-year post-hunt buck-to-doe ratio is 23-to-100 and 26-to-100, respectively. Look for a drop in success now through 2017 due to a low recruitment of fawn-to-doe in 2014 and 2015.

In Central Washington, mule-deer populations are fairly good in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties, but after wildfires in 2014 the general firearm season in 2015 saw a dip with a 26.5 percent success rate. Despite that, good hunting was found in Bigbend (40.8 percent); Saint Andrews (33.2); Foster Creek (30.5); Withrow (36.5); and Badger (34.2).

In areas west of the Cascades, success for hunters in many areas comes with a cost, and those willing to pay the price to hunt on private lands and tree farms will score. Go-to places for blacktail deer are Vail, St. Helens, Pe Ell, Kapowsin, Buckley and White River tree farms; and don’t overlook the higher elevations of the Mashel and White River areas.

A maximum of 800 permits are given out at Vail Tree Farm until Dec. 31 at a cost of $300 per permit; Kapowsin is $375 with an allotment of 1,200 permits; Eatonville is $275 with 300; and White River is $250 with 500. In the six units, 4,384 hunters took home 1,155 during the general season with the best being Skookumchuck (38.5 percent) and Anderson (32.3).

In Puget Sound area, blacktail deer hunting is expected to be fairly good on private and public lands in Snoqualmie, Stampede, Cascade, Stillaguamish and North Sound units.

Last year, 1,238 hunters in King County had 293 deer for a 23.7 percent success rate; in Snohomish, San Juan, Island and parts of Skagit County islands region, 1,992 had 682 for 34.2; and in Whatcom and Skagit counties, 2,541 had 593 for 23.3, with the best unit being North Sound.

In the southwest, hunting should remain consistent for the general hunt in Satsop, Washougal, Ryderwood, Coweeman, Yale, Battle Ground and Klickitat units.

In Olympic Peninsula region, the best blacktail areas are Goodman, North River, Wynoochee, Copalis, Hoko, Dickey, Minot Peak and Fall River units.

Depending on game management units, the modern-firearm season for blacktail deer is Oct. 15-31; whitetail is Oct. 15-28 or Oct. 15-25; and mule is Oct. 15-25. The late general season for blacktail is Nov. 17-20, and whitetail is Nov. 5-19.

Razor clam season begins Friday

The coastal razor-clam season will begin Friday through Oct. 16 at Copalis and Mocrocks, but elevated marine toxin levels at Twin Harbors will require more rounds of testing Sunday before making a final call.

Long Beach on the southern coast remains closed due to elevated levels of domoic acid — a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae — that can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Low tides: Friday, minus-0.2 feet at 5:55 p.m.; Saturday, -0.6 at 6:42 p.m.; and Oct. 16, -1.1 at 7:28 p.m.