The halibut fishery – open this past Saturday (May 6) and May 4 – saw good action off the coast, but mixed results in the open areas around the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Puget Sound.

Fishing off the coast at Neah Bay, La Push and Westport, plus most of the Strait and Puget Sound are open Thursday (May 11).

“The halibut fishing was pretty good off the coast, and we’ve got enough left in the sport catch quota that fishing will be open (Thursday), and then we’ll reassess catch data to determine what areas can reopen on May 21,” said Heather Reed, a state Fish and Wildlife policy coordinator. “Anecdotally I know folks didn’t have great success in Puget Sound, but until we get the numbers we won’t know for sure.”

Anglers during the first two days (May 4 and 6) of fishing at Westport caught 27,235 pounds with 21,072 left in the quota; and at Neah Bay and La Push they’ve caught 43,517 pounds leaving 72,082 in the catch quota.

“Westport saw a typical catch for the opening week, and Neah Bay and La Push has definitely seen higher catches in the past,” Reed said. “Just a couple years ago it was almost 70,000 pounds, and 35,000 pounds per day and this season the catch was only 43,517 pounds for both days.”

Catch data wasn’t still available for Puget Sound so it is a bit too soon to know if it will reopen on May 21.

“I know it is critical for anglers, resorts, marinas and staff to know if it will reopen, but we need to make sure the catch data is accurate,” Reed said. “We should know by early next week.”

State Fish and Wildlife will assess catches after May 11 to see if fishing can reopen on May 21 and possibly May 25. Beyond that, if enough remains in the quota then it could reopen on June 1 and/or June 4.

Ilwaco on southern coast fishing is allowed Thursdays through Sundays of each week. The near-shore fishery off Ilwaco is open Mondays through Wednesdays of each week. The marine-wide limit for halibut is one daily with no minimum size limit.