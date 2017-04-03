LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky freshman De’Aaron Fox says he will enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, becoming the first of several Wildcats underclassmen who could leave after reaching the Elite Eight this season.
The 6-foot-3 guard is a possible NBA lottery pick and was expected to make this move. Fox said in a statement Monday he thinks “it’s time for me to live out my dream.”
He scored a career-high 39 points against UCLA in the South Regional semifinals, his next-to-last game with the Wildcats. Fox finished as Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 16.7 points and leading the team in assists.
He made The Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference first team and earned Most Valuable Player honors at last month’s SEC Tournament.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- UW women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors nearing return to Arkansas
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.