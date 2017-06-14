NEW YORK (AP) — Darren Baker got scooped up by dad’s team again.
The son of Washington manager Dusty Baker was drafted by the Nationals in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday — 15 years after he first made headlines on the baseball diamond.
The younger Baker, now an 18-year-old shortstop at Jesuit High School in California, was just 3 when he was a bat boy for the San Francisco Giants, managed by his father, in the 2002 World Series. During Game 5 against the Angels, Darren Baker had run to the plate to pick up a bat when J.T. Snow scored — and David Bell was flying down the third-base line and heading home.
Snow quickly plucked Baker out of the way , a moment that instantly became a part of World Series lore.
Most Read Stories
- Safeco Field, home of the Mariners, is getting a name change
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- Seattle to weigh income tax on wealthy households; here's how that would work
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Rifle-wielding gunman wounds congressman and others, then killed by police VIEW
The three-day draft concludes Wednesday night.