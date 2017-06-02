Gymnast becomes just the second freshman in the 59-year history of the award to win it.

Freshman gymnast Darian Burns, who won the USA Gymnastics Collegiate national floor-exercise championship in April, was named Seattle Pacific Athlete of the Year on Friday night at the school’s annual athletics awards banquet.

Burns is just the second freshman in the 59-year history of the award to win it. The other was distance runner Jessica Pixler, who won it in 2007 for the first of four straight years.

On April 9, Burns earned a career-best 9.900 on the floor, matching the third-best mark in school history. That tied her for first place and made her the third Falcon in four years to earn a share of the floor title.

The performance gave Burns her third All-American award of the weekend. Her other two came on the vault and uneven parallel bars, finishing seventh in both.

Her performance pushed SPU, the No. 9 seed, to fifth in the final team standings.