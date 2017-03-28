EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says the Spartans are “extremely concerned” about allegations of sexual assault made against three football players, and he says other questions about his team and spring practice are “trivial” in comparison.
Dantonio spoke for nearly a half-hour at a news conference Tuesday. It was the first time he’d been available to reporters since the school announced the players’ suspensions from team activities Feb. 9. Their names have not been released, and prosecutors have not announced any decision on charges.
Reporters have not had access to spring practice at Michigan State, but the spring game Saturday is still taking place as scheduled.
___
