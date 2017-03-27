DALLAS (AP) — Seattle backup quarterback Trevone Boykin has been arrested in Dallas after police say he was in a vehicle that hit seven people on a sidewalk near a bar.
Jail records show Boykin, a former TCU quarterback, was booked early Monday on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana. Bond was $500.
Dallas police say a vehicle backed onto a sidewalk and struck seven pedestrians, plus the bar, slightly injuring a bartender. All suffered non-life threatening injuries. The woman driving was arrested for felony intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Boykin in 2015 was suspended before TCU’s Alamo Bowl game after being arrest following a bar fight. Boykin last June pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. He received a year’s probation.
Boykin’s agent and the Seahawks didn’t immediately comment Monday.
