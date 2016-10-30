ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has acknowledged having a conversation with the NFL’s special counsel for domestic violence investigations, and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott said he was interviewed by the league this season about an abuse claim made against him.

Elliott said after Sunday night’s 29-23 overtime victory over Philadelphia that he was interviewed once by league investigators about 5-6 weeks ago. He characterized there being “an ongoing investigation” but said he didn’t really know what was going on.

Prosecutors in Ohio declined to press charges over the summer in a domestic violence case involving the fourth overall draft pick.

“All I can do is not worry about it, focus on this team and do whatever I can do to help these guys get wins,” Elliott told the AP.

CBS Sports reported earlier Sunday, citing multiple unnamed sources, that Jones raised the topic of the probe during league meetings in Houston about two weeks ago with Lisa Friel, a former New York prosecutor serving as special counsel. That report said they were within earshot of other league and team executives.

Jones said after Sunday night’s game that the two had a “good discussion.” He said the conversation might have gotten loud, but he said it was a situation where he had “to talk over the music.”

Asked if the interaction was contentious, he responded, “Well, I don’t know about that, but certainly, the volume of it had a lot to do with noise in there.”

Freelance reporter Jeff Carlton contributed to this report.

