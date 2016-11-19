Matt Calvert of the Columbus Blue Jackets took 30 stitches to close a cut in the second period then scored the winning goal in the third period.

Now that’s what you call a cut above.

Matt Calvert scored the winning goal Friday night for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period— after taking 30 stitches to his forehead the period before.

Calvert had taken a slap shot to the noggin, causing the damage.

Headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Compromise: BBWAA awards Verlander cover of MLB swimsuit issue.”

• At SportsPickle.com: “Divided nation briefly comes together to enjoy Pats loss.”

Paging Mario Mendoza

Mets prospect Tim Tebow hit just .194 in the just-completed Arizona Fall League.

Hey, don’t laugh — that’s still four percentage points higher than the Philadelphia 76ers have batted the past three-plus seasons.

Making the cut

Unbeknowst to the other, golfer Phil Mickelson (sports hernia) and his caddie of 20 years, Jim “Bones” Mackay (double knee replacement), both wound up in surgery Oct. 19, Golf Digest reported.

Not surprisingly, both offered up the same advice for their surgeons: “Replace your divot!”

Making the cut

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has lent his voice to “The Simpsons” for a “heroes of winter” episode set to air Dec. 11.

Puck pundits were shocked — to see that Gretzky boasts more teeth than Homer.

Talko Time

• Brad Rock of Salt Lake City’s Deseret News, on rumors that Oregon sugar daddy Phil Knight is offering $10 million annually for a new football coach: “At that price, they should hire Denzel Washington and really get something done.”

•Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, after Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was knocked woozy against the Seahawks: “When they held up three fingers and Gronk said, ‘Two,’ they knew he was OK.”

•Mike Bianchi of The Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, after Houston ravaged third-ranked Louisville, 36-10: “The last time Bobby Petrino took a tumble like that, he had a hot blonde on the back of his Harley.”

Single-wing time

Joe Thomas, a 55-year-old walk-on running back at South Carolina State, became the oldest to ever play in a Division I football game Saturday.

Now comes the hard part: Trying to find him a leather helmet that fits.