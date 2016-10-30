CHICAGO (AP) — A pair of World Series losses for the Chicago Cubs has led to a drop in the asking prices for Game 5.

About 4½ hours before the scheduled start of Sunday night’s game against Cleveland, asking prices on StubHub started at $748.

Before Game 3 at Wrigley Field on Friday, the lowest asking price was $1,019. The Indians led the Series 3-1, needing one win for their first title since 1948.

Atmosphere outside the century-old North Side ballpark also was dampened, with only a few people outside Murphy’s Bleachers rather than a lengthy line.

After a pair of relatively warm days, the temperature had dropped into the low 50s Sunday afternoon with a stiff wind.

The Cubs last won the Series in 1908.