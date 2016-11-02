The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians were tied at 6 after nine innings when Game 7 of the World Series went into a rain delay late Wednesday night.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians sat through a 17-minute rain delay before resuming Game 7 of the World Series in the 10th inning with the score tied at 6 early Thursday.

The Indians rallied for three runs with two outs in the eighth, with Rajai Davis hitting a tying home run off All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman.

The umpires called for the tarp before the 10th began. Play started up again at 12:11 a.m., but more rain was in the forecast.

Chicago, seeking its first title since 1908, and Cleveland, in search of its first since 1908, had to wait through the rain to see which team would end its drought.

The Cubs put a runner on third base with one out in the ninth. In a bizarre play, Javier Baez tried to bunt a full-count pitch from Bryan Shaw and fouled it off for strike three. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor then ranged up the middle to grab Dexter Fowler’s grounder to end the inning.

Fowler homered on Corey Kluber’s fourth pitch of the game. The Cubs led 5-1 in the fifth and were ahead 6-3 in the eighth.

Chapman gave up an RBI double to Brandon Guyer and Davis followed with his home run that sent most of the crowd at Progressive Field into a frenzy. A sizeable contingent of Cubs fans was inside the ballpark, and they sat in stunned silence.

The 23-year-old Baez and 39-year-old David Ross also homered for the Cubs. Chicago was trying to become the first team to overcome a 3-1 Series deficit since the 1985 Kansas City Royals.