LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cubs manager Joe Maddon has made some changes in Chicago’s starting lineup for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, dropping slumping outfielder Jason Heyward.

The Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied at 1-all going into Tuesday’s game.

Heyward is 1 for 6 in the first two games of the series. He has been replaced by Jorge Soler, who is 0 for 2 in the NLCS.

With Jake Arrieta starting for the Cubs, Maddon wanted Miguel Montero behind the plate instead of Willson Contreras. Montero had a pinch-hit, grand slam in the series opener.

Maddon tweaked his lineup to move struggling Anthony Rizzo from hitting third to the cleanup spot and Addison Russell from fifth to seventh.

Rizzo is hitless in eight at-bats so far in the series, while Russell is 0 for 7.

“I just thought rearranging the chairs a little bit might help,” Maddon said.