Share story

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cubs manager Joe Maddon has made some changes in Chicago’s starting lineup for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, dropping slumping outfielder Jason Heyward.

The Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied at 1-all going into Tuesday’s game.

Heyward is 1 for 6 in the first two games of the series. He has been replaced by Jorge Soler, who is 0 for 2 in the NLCS.

With Jake Arrieta starting for the Cubs, Maddon wanted Miguel Montero behind the plate instead of Willson Contreras. Montero had a pinch-hit, grand slam in the series opener.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Maddon tweaked his lineup to move struggling Anthony Rizzo from hitting third to the cleanup spot and Addison Russell from fifth to seventh.

Rizzo is hitless in eight at-bats so far in the series, while Russell is 0 for 7.

“I just thought rearranging the chairs a little bit might help,” Maddon said.

The Associated Press