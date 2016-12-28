SALMON AND STEELHEAD

(Here are the latest creel samples by state Fish and Wildlife)

Cowlitz River – 4 boat anglers released 1 steelhead. 41 bank anglers kept 2 adult coho.

Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 197 coho adults, 27 jacks, six winter-run steelhead and 14 cutthroat trout in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 119 coho adults, 14 coho jacks and one winter-run steelhead into the Cispus River upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle.

Last week, Tacoma employees released 19 coho adults, 14 coho jacks, 14 cutthroat trout and four winter-run steelhead into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton. They released seven coho adults and one jack into Lake Scanewa above Cowlitz Falls Dam.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 6,870 cubic feet per second on Tuesday December 27.