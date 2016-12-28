SALMON AND STEELHEAD
(Here are the latest creel samples by state Fish and Wildlife)
Cowlitz River – 4 boat anglers released 1 steelhead. 41 bank anglers kept 2 adult coho.
Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 197 coho adults, 27 jacks, six winter-run steelhead and 14 cutthroat trout in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
- The 4 best special occasion restaurants for the Seattle area
During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 119 coho adults, 14 coho jacks and one winter-run steelhead into the Cispus River upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle.
Last week, Tacoma employees released 19 coho adults, 14 coho jacks, 14 cutthroat trout and four winter-run steelhead into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton. They released seven coho adults and one jack into Lake Scanewa above Cowlitz Falls Dam.
River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 6,870 cubic feet per second on Tuesday December 27.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.