FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dez Bryant has a slight hairline fracture in a bone in his right knee, though Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says the receiver might not miss a game.

Bryant didn’t practice Wednesday, three days after getting hurt in a win over Chicago, and the same day the team got back results of an MRI.

Garrett said he has been told that some players never miss time with that kind of injury.

“We’ve had players with this kind of injury who missed no time in the past and other players who have missed up to a week or more than that,” Garrett said. “We don’t think it’s something that will keep him out for an extended period of time. It will be a day-by-day, week-by-week situation.”

Bryant injured the knee on his first catch on the opening series against the Bears, but came back in the first quarter. He caught his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter of the 31-17 win.

Bryant missed seven games last year after breaking his foot in the opener. He also dealt with knee and ankle injuries last season.

The 2014 All-Pro went down awkwardly on his right leg when he was tackled by Bears linebacker Christian Jones on the second play of the game.

“He’s taking it day by day and I think he feels better than he felt after the game, but again he doesn’t feel good enough to practice today,” Garrett said. “That’s certainly an indication of where he is.”

Pro Bowl left Tyron Smith missed practice also after being inactive against the Bears when a back injury flared up late last week.

The Cowboys, who visit San Francisco on Sunday, have placed rookie defensive end Charles Tapper (back) on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Emmett Cleary. Dallas also released defensive end Chris McCain from the practice squad and signed offensive lineman Clay DeBord.

