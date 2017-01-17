FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he alone will decide the future of quarterback Tony Romo, and there are “several cards to be played.”
Romo started for Dallas for 10 years before losing his job to rookie Dak Prescott after a preseason back injury. Jones said on his radio show Tuesday he believes Romo can win a Super Bowl, but didn’t say where that might be.
The Cowboys are most likely to trade or release him. The 36-year-old quarterback figures to have some say in his landing spot because of his strong relationship with the Jones family and coach Jason Garrett. Romo is the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns.
Romo has the largest 2017 salary cap figure among quarterbacks at $24.7 million. The Cowboys could save about $5 million under the cap with a release.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
