The next round of coastal razor clam digs will begin Friday at two northern beaches, but Twin Harbors won’t be included.

Digging will be open at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches this Friday to Sunday during evening low tides only from 12:01 p.m. to midnight.

“The forecast does look pretty good, but people need to be aware they’ll have to work a bit and the clams just aren’t readily showing,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “That means stomping on the sand to get them to show will help a lot.”

The best digging happens about one to two hours before low tide. Low tide on Friday is a minus-1.4 feet at 7:17 p.m.; Saturday is -1.0 at 7:59 p.m.; and Sunday is -0.4 at 8:40 p.m.

The first razor clam dig at Kalaloch Beach on the northern Olympic coast since the 2011-2012 season occurred this past Sunday and Monday, and success was a mixed bag, which state shellfish managers scratching their heads.

“I sent my guys out on Sunday and there was a fair crowd of diggers, but success was extremely poor,” Ayres said. “The weather wasn’t ideal, but not bad enough to create poor digging so that got us to scratch our heads. We did hear from (Olympic Park service workers) that it improved on Monday, and some diggers came back with limits (the first 15 clams regardless of size or condition is a daily limit), and others that didn’t do so well.”

“We are going up to Kalaloch (on Wednesday) and poke around to get a better idea of what is happening,” Ayres said. “I’m not sure why as there was a lot of clams (during preseason summer assessments).”

During the latest digs on Dec. 30-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches, 6,500 diggers averaged 11.8 clams, and the best day was Dec. 30 when the average was 12.8.

On the downside, while the first round of marine toxin testing taken earlier this month were good – two clean tests are needed before state fisheries can open a beach – it took a turn for the worse at Twin Harbors.

“We had one clean test sample (for marine toxins) at Twin Harbors, but one was still high (20 parts per million is the action cut-off level) and prompted us to keep it closed,” Ayres said.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

On the southern coast, Long Beach test results showed levels still remained above 20 ppm.

Additional tentative dates are Jan. 27-28 at Copalis; Jan. 29-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 7-9 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks; and Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.