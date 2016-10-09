The coastal razor clam season is set to start on at least two beaches next week, while another needs one more round of marine toxin testing before getting final approval and Long Beach will remain closed until further notice.

Digging at Copalis and Mocrocks, the two northern-most beaches, will be open Oct. 14-16, and Twin Harbors (where toxin levels have increased some) will need one more round of testing on Sunday before making a final call on opening it from Oct. 14-20.

“Levels went up a bit at Twin Harbors, and we plan to take samples one more time, and the (Oct. 14) opener is still pending,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

“It is still below the action level (at Twin Harbors), but the (Department of Health) would like us to take a look at it again,” Ayres said. “We plan to go out and dig up test clam samples on Sunday, and then get them to the lab soon after. We are hopeful we can get that turned around quickly (to get a final outcome by Monday).”

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Low tides: Friday, Oct. 14, is minus-0.2 feet at 5:55 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 15, -0.6 at 6:42 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 16, -1.1 at 7:28 p.m.

MARINE TOXIN UPDATE

Listed below are the most recent marine toxin levels, as announced by the Washington Department of Health (WDOH) on Oct. 6. Recall, before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, WDOH protocol requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level (20 ppm for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP) on both of the two required sample collections. Note that in all of these samples; only razor clam meat tissue is tested.

Long Beach Reserve (north), domoic acid, 24 ppm; PSP, 39 µg/100g; DSP, none detected.

Long Beach Area OY (middle), domoic acid, 16 ppm; PSP, 45µg/100g; DSP, none detected.

Long Beach Area XA (south), domoic acid, 8 ppm; PSP, <38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected.

Long Beach Area A (south), domoic acid, 9 ppm; PSP, <38 µg/100g; and DSP, none detected.

Twin Harbors Area XH (north), domoic acid, 11 ppm; PSP, 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected.

Twin Harbors Area CL (middle), domoic acid, 17 ppm; PSP, 39 µg/100g; DSP, none detected.

Twin Harbors Area G (south), domoic acid, 16 ppm; PSP, 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected.

Copalis Area XL (middle), domoic acid, 4 ppm; PSP, 38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected.

Mocrocks Area CP (middle), domoic acid, 5 ppm; PSP, <38 µg/100g; DSP, none detected.

To view the data, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/domoic_levels.html.