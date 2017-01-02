LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari says he will have Louisville archrival Rick Pitino as an upcoming guest on his podcast.
The Wildcats coach did not specify during his weekly radio show Monday night when the previously-taped talk with Pitino would air. Calipari began “Cal Cast” last month and has had fellow Hall of Famers such as Charles Barkley and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as guests. His announcement of a 45-minute talk with Pitino was stunning considering the sometimes-tense relationship between him and his Cardinals counterpart — who led the Wildcats to an NCAA championship in 1996 before guiding Louisville to the 2013 title.
Said Calipari, “my wife (Ellen) even said, ‘No, you didn’t,’ and I said, ‘yes, I did.'”
This exchange could be as eagerly anticipated in the Bluegrass State as the annual meeting between the storied programs. Louisville defeated Kentucky 73-70 last month.
