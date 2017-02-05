Here is the latest steelhead fishing report from Paul Hoffarth, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist in Pasco:

It was another slow month for steelhead fishing in the Lower Hanford Reach. Poor weather kept angler numbers down. Only 21 steelhead were caught and harvested in January.

This is the lowest catch and second lowest harvest on record (2003-2016). There were an estimated 215 angler trips for steelhead.

For the season from Oct. 1 through Jan. 31 an estimated 389 steelhead have been caught and 252 steelhead have been harvested from 3,126 angler trips. Fishing usually picks up in February with some of the best fishing of the season in March.