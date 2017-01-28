The possibility of having a smelt season on the Cowlitz River is still up in the air, and state Fish and Wildlife released some facts and figures on what to expect in 2017.

For those who aren’t familiar the smelt return used to be a highly popular recreational fishery from the 1980s to the early 2000s before they started to steadily decline to the point where they were added to the Endangered Species Act listing in the spring of 2010.

Since then fisheries have either been closed or extremely limited just like last year’s brief six-hour fishing period on Feb. 6 along the banks of the Cowlitz River in southwest Washington.

The 2016 return was apparently a good run – 5.1-million pounds based on spawning stock biomass – but less than 2015.

There were also fishing seasons– five days total in 2014 and two days in 2015 – along with smelt dip-netting opportunities in the Sandy River on the Oregon side of the Columbia River.

The report stated smelt abundance has increased steadily from 2011 to 2014, reaching a peak of 16.6 million pounds, and has since declined the past two years.

The 2017 return is expected to be modest in size, similar to or slightly smaller in magnitude than the 2011 and 2012 returns, according to state Fish and Wildlife officials.

Ocean environmental conditions were favorable for marine survival during 2012-2013, but have deteriorated the past three years.

Both commercial and recreational fisheries were closed to all harvest in 2011-2013.

Very conservative fisheries were reinstated in 2014 to collect biological and catch per effort data.The 2014, 2015 and 2016 commercial fisheries each consisted of eight fishing periods over four weeks in the mainstem Columbia River.

Prospects for any fisheries in 2017 are being discussed by the state fishery managers with NOAA Fisheries. If any fisheries were to happen it is likely the sport dip-netting smelt season would be similar to last year.

Here is a rundown on of Columbia River total run sizes and harvest catches:

2016: 5,100,00 pounds, with 4,820 pounds caught in non-tribal commercial fishery, 141,050 pounds in sport fishery and 8,330 pounds in the tribal fishery.

2015: 11,400,000 pounds, 16,550 pounds caught in non-tribal commercial fishery, 290,770 pounds in sport fishery and 10,400 pounds in the tribal fishery.

2014: 16,600,00 pounds, with 18,560 pounds caught in non-tribal commercial fishery, 203,880 pounds in sport fishery and 6,970 pounds in the tribal fishery.

2013: 9,600,000 pounds, with none caught in non-tribal commercial fishery, none in sport fishery and 7,470 pounds in the tribal fishery.

2012: 3,200,00 pounds, with none caught in non-tribal commercial fishery, none in sport fishery and no data available in the tribal fishery.

2011: 3,300,00 pounds, with none caught in non-tribal commercial fishery, none in sport fishery and no data available in the tribal fishery.