As smelt lovers await the fate on whether the Cowlitz River or any other places of the Columbia River will open for sport dip-netting, here is a look at some interesting data compiled by Joe Hymer, a longtime state Fish and Wildlife biologist in Vancouver:

STATUS

Columbia River eulachon abundance began to decline during the early 1990s.

In 2010, Columbia River smelt were federally-listed as “Threatened” under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

As a result of the 2010 ESA listing of eulachon (Columbia River smelt), all eulachon-directed fisheries in the Columbia River closed as of January 2011.

HISTORIC FISHERIES

The smelt fishery can be traced back to the late 1800s.

Commercial landings from 1938-1992 were in the millions of pounds annually.

The recreational dip net fishery has been open in the tributaries and mainstem Columbia River for decades with almost all the effort taking place in the tributaries.

Prior to 1997, the recreational fishery in Washington tributaries was open seven days per week the entire year.

Smelt dippers in Washington tributaries were allowed 20 pounds per person each day up through 2004.

In Oregon tributaries, the eulachon recreational fisheries remained opened year-round, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, per permanent regulations up through the 2010 season.

RECENT FISHERIES

Beginning in 2001, the Washington and Oregon Eulachon Management Plan (WOEMP) provided guidance in structuring smelt fisheries. The plan identified three levels of fisheries based on expected adult run size, juvenile production, and ocean productivity. Level 1 fisheries are the most conservative and Level 3 are the most liberal.

The states have continued to work closely with the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) in order to reinstate a research-level smelt fishery to provide biological data, fishery landing, and pounds per landing (CPUE) data so that smelt status and run strength can be better assessed.

In 2014, 2015, and 2016 limited conservation-level research fisheries occurred from February through early March. Although smelt abundance levels allowed for a Level 2 fishery under the WOEMP, a more conservative reduced Level 1 fishery was recommended and adopted.

The commercial fishery was limited to eight 7-hour periods over four weeks.

Mainstem Columbia River commercial landing ranged from 4,820 – 18,560 pounds.

Tributary commercial fisheries were closed effective December 2010 due to ESA listing.

Recreational fisheries occurred in the Cowlitz and Sandy rivers.

The recreational fishery in the Cowlitz River was limited to 6-hour periods during five days in 2014 (two when fish were present), during two days in 2015, and during one day in 2016.

Tributary recreational harvest ranged from 141,050 – 290,770 pounds.

Smelt dippers in Washington tributaries were allowed only 10 pounds per person per day during 2005 through 2010.

Since around 2011, the Cowlitz Tribe has also taken smelt from the Cowlitz River for ceremonial and subsistence purposes.

Beginning in 2013 the Warm Springs Tribe has harvested smelt from the Cowlitz River for subsistence purposes.

Tribal ceremonial and subsistence fisheries harvested 6,970 pounds in 2014 and 10,440 pounds in 2015 from the Cowlitz River. This was similar in magnitude to the 7,470 pounds harvested in 2013.

FISHERIES RECAP OF 2016

Commercial mainstem fishing periods consisted of two 7-hour periods per week in Zones 1-3 from February 1-25.

Commercial landings totaled 4,820 pounds with the majority of the landings occurring during the second and third weeks of February.

The 2016 catch per unit effort (CPUE) was about a third of the 2014 and 2015 averages.

No commercial tributary seasons were set in 2016.

A one day recreational fishery occurred in the Cowlitz River in 2016.

The Cowlitz River was open for 6 hours on Saturday February 6 with the daily limit of 10-pounds per person.

Catch estimates from the Cowlitz River recreational fishery are 141,050 pounds.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife monitored the Sandy River for the presence of smelt during February-March but no adult presence was confirmed and Sandy River remained closed in 2016.

Tribal ceremonial and subsistence fisheries occurred in the Cowlitz River.

The estimated tribal harvest of 8,560 pounds during 2016 was less than the previous year but consistent with the decreased run size.

RUN SIZE AND GENERAL FISHERIES OUTLOOK FOR 2017

Abundance indicators for the 2017 smelt return are mixed; however, the expectation is this year’s run size will be modest, similar, or slightly below the 3 million pound runs of 2011 and 2012.

After discussion with NMFS, and considering the mutual desire to continue a conservative management approach to smelt fisheries, staff is recommending a research-level fishery structure for 2017 that will provide biological and run strength data as well as provide some fishing opportunity.

COMMERCIAL FISHERIES FOR 2017

The season is being restricted to three zones and eight days (56 total hours), is similar to the conservative season structures in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

The fishery will continue the historic index of run strength (pounds/landing) and provide an indication of freshwater abundance to inform tributary recreational fishery management decisions while providing a small harvest opportunity.

Landings will be sampled to collect biological data.

RECREATIONAL FISHERIES FOR 2017

Washington is not recommending a tributary recreational fishery at this time. Washington will determine if a Cowlitz River recreational fishery is warranted after additional freshwater abundance indicators become available. These indicators will include landing results from the initial mainstem commercial periods.

Washington staff intends to use a daily average of 150 pounds per commercial landing as the trigger for recommending a recreational fishery in the Cowlitz River.

A reduced Level 1 recreational fishery based on the expected modest run size would be one 6-hour period in the Cowlitz River, the same as the 2016 fishery.

Washington will monitor any Washington tributary recreational fishery to collect effort, catch, and biological data, and to estimate harvest in order to address gaps in the limited information on historic recreational fishery harvest of eulachon.

Oregon is not recommending a recreational smelt fishery in the Sandy River at this time. Oregon will determine if a fishery is warranted after additional freshwater abundance indicators become available. These indicators may include initial results from mainstem commercial periods as well as observations of eulachon returns during other sampling.

TRIBAL FISHERIES FOR 2017

Minor tribal fisheries may occur in the Cowlitz and Sandy rivers for ceremonial and subsistence (C&S) use only using traditional hand-held dipnets fished from shore. Agency staff will coordinate with the tribes on any C&S fisheries.