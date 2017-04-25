SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – 29 bank anglers kept 3 adult, 2 jack spring Chinook and 2 steelhead. 23 boat anglers kept 2 adult spring Chinook, 4 steelhead and released 1 steelhead.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 371 winter-run steelhead adults, one winter-run steelhead jack, 505 spring Chinook adults, 26 spring Chinook jacks and two summer-run steelhead adults in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 137 spring Chinook adults, nine spring Chinook jacks, and 17 winter-run steelhead adults into the Cispus River near Yellow Jacket Creek and 78 spring Chinook adults and three spring Chinook jacks into Lake Scanewa located in Randle.

Last week, Tacoma employees released 15 winter-run steelhead adults into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton and 162 spring Chinook adults and ten spring Chinook jacks at Franklin Bridge in Packwood.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 13,300 cubic feet per second on Monday, April 24. Water visibility is five feet and water temperature is 44.6 F.

Wind River – 4 boat anglers had no catch.

Drano Lake – 6 bank anglers had no catch. 18 boat anglers kept 1 adult spring Chinook. 25 boats here last Saturday morning.

Klickitat River – 2 bank anglers had no catch.

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam -From last Thurs.-Sun. we sampled 3,129 salmonid anglers (including 1,021 boats) with 703 adult, 25 jack spring Chinook and 3 steelhead. 625 (89%) of the adult spring Chinook were kept. We sampled 536 (86%) of the adult spring Chinook kept. Based on Visual Stock Identification (VSI), 422 (79%) of the fish sampled were upriver stock. All of the steelhead were kept.

A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 19 at 1 PM via teleconference to review harvest and stock status and consider the recreational spring Chinook fishery downstream of Bonneville Dam.

The mainstem Columbia from Bonneville Dam to the WA/OR border is scheduled to remain open for hatchery Chinook and hatchery steelhead through Fri. May 5.