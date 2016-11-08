STATE FISH AND WILDLIFE SALMON AND STEELHEAD REPORTS

Cowlitz River – 19 boat anglers with 8 adult coho kept. 214 bank anglers with 39 adult and 2 jack coho kept, 12 adult and 2 jack coho and 8 adult Chinook released.

Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 2,503 coho adults, 519 jacks, 118 fall Chinook adults, one jack, 116 summer-run steelhead adults, one winter-run steelhead and 172 cutthroat trout in seven days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 431 coho adults and 105 coho jacks into the Cispus River upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle, 215 coho adults and 66 coho jacks at Franklin Bridge in Packwood, 464 coho adults, 72 coho jacks, 61 fall Chinook adults and eight cutthroat trout into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton and 584 coho adults, 130 jacks and one cutthroat trout into Lake Scanewa above Cowlitz Falls Dam.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 11,300 cubic feet per second on Monday, November 7. Visibility is at 4.5 feet and water temperature is 52.9 degrees F.

Lewis River – 28 anglers with 1 adult Chinook kept and 1 released. 6 anglers with no catch.

North Fork Lewis River – 21 bank anglers with 1 adult Chinook released. 27 boat anglers with 3 adult Chinook and 5 adult coho kept.

Flows below Merwin Dam are currently 8,110 cfs, nearly twice the long term average of 4,220 cfs for this date.

Klickitat River – 28 bank anglers with 3 adult Chinook and 7 adult coho kept.

Flows at Pitt are currently 1,340 cfs, over 1.5 X the long term average of 796 cfs for this date.

Bonneville Pool – 1 boat angler kept 2 adult coho.