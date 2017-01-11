SALMON AND STEELHEAD
Cowlitz River – 14 bank anglers had no catch. No boats were sampled.
Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 951 coho adults, 28 jacks and seven winter-run steelhead in four days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.
During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 488 coho adults and 14 coho jacks into the Cispus River upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle. They released 137 coho adults and two coho jacks into Lake Scanewa behind Cowlitz Falls Dam.
Last week, Tacoma employees released 205 coho adults, seven coho jacks, one cutthroat trout and five winter-run steelhead adults into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.
River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 9,810 cubic feet per second on Monday, January 9. Visibility is at nine feet and water temperature is 42.1 degrees F.
Bonneville, The Dalles, and John Day pools – No effort.
STURGEON
Bonneville Pool – Boat anglers are catching a few legals.
The Dalles and John Day pools – Light effort and catch.
WALLEYE AND BASS
Bonneville and The Dalles pools – No effort for either species.
John Day Pool – Boat anglers are catching some walleye. No effort was observed for bass.
TROUT
Plants of catchable size rainbows and surplus hatchery steelhead. No report on angling success.
KRESS LK (COWL) Jan. 3 14 steelhead
MARYHILL PD (KLIC) Jan. 3 500 rainbow trout
ROWLAND LK (KLIC) Jan. 3 3,000 rainbow trout
SILVER LK (COWL) Jan. 4 3,000 rainbow trout
SPEARFISH LK (KLIC) Jan. 3 2,000 rainbow trout
