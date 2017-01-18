Here are the latest fishing reports from state Fish and Wildlife in the Columbia River region:

SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – Little to no effort or catch. 9 bank anglers had no catch. No boat anglers were sampled.

Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 203 coho adults, 15 jacks, four winter-run steelhead and two cutthroat trout in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 11 coho adults and one coho jack into the Cispus River upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle. They released 101 coho adults and eight coho jacks into Lake Scanewa behind Cowlitz Falls Dam.

Last week, Tacoma employees released 74 coho adults, five coho jacks, two cutthroat trout and four winter-run steelhead adults into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 8,730 cubic feet per second on Tuesday, January 17.

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – No effort.

STURGEON

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – A little effort in Bonneville and John Day pools but no catch.

WALLEYE AND BASS

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – One lonely bass angler in John Day Pool had no catch.