SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – A few steelhead being reported caught along with an occasional spring Chinook.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered one coho adult and 51 winter-run steelhead adults in four days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released one coho adult and 15 winter-run steelhead adult into the Cispus River near Yellow Jacket Creek.

Last week, Tacoma employees released 23 winter-run steelhead adults into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 9,860 cubic feet per second on Monday, February 27. Visibility is at five and the water temperature is 42.8 degrees F.

Lewis River (including North Fork) – Effective March 1 until further notice, closed to fishing for spring Chinook. Fishing for hatchery steelhead remains open.

Lower mainstem Columbia from the I-5 Bridge downstream – 16 bank anglers had no catch.

Mainstem Columbia from Buoy 10 upstream to the I-5 Bridge (except Lewis River sanctuary) – Open to fishing for hatchery Chinook and hatchery steelhead through April 6. Effective March 1, only 1 may be a hatchery adult Chinook.

Lewis River sanctuary (see attached map): Effective March 1, no angling is allowed. This closed area is defined as a line from a marker on the lower end of Bachelor Island through USCG buoy Red #4 to the Oregon shore, downstream to a line from the lower (north) end of Sauvie Island across the Columbia River to the downstream range marker (0.7 miles downstream of the Lewis River) and continuing along the wing jetty to the Washington shore.

Mainstem Columbia from the I-5 Bridge upstream to Bonneville Dam – Effective March 1 through April 6, will be open to fishing for hatchery Chinook and hatchery steelhead. No boats (bank only) from Beacon Rock upstream. The salmonid daily limit will be 6 fish. Up to 2 may be hatchery steelhead or 1 hatchery adult Chinook and 1 hatchery steelhead.

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – No effort was observed for steelhead.

No additional spring Chinook have been counted at Bonneville Dam through Feb. 25. The only fish counted was on Feb. 11.

STURGEON

Bonneville Pool – Both bank and boat anglers are catching some legals.

The Dalles Pool – Boat anglers are catching some legals.

John Day Pool – Bank anglers are catching some legals.

WALLEYE

Bonneville Pool – Light effort and no catch for walleye.

The Dalles Pool – Including fish released, boat anglers averaged 3.3 walleye per rod. Bank anglers were also catching some fish.

John Day Pool – Boat anglers averaged 1.5 walleye per boat when including fish released.

BASS

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – No effort was observed for bass.

TROUT

Recent plants of catchable and brood stock rainbows. No report on angling success.

Ice House Lake (Skamania County)

Feb 22, 2017 Rainbow 1,000 2.42 GOLDENDALE HATCHERY

Feb 21, 2017 Rainbow 30 0.2 GOLDENDALE HATCHERY

Little Ash Lake (Skamania County)

Feb 21, 2017 Rainbow 30 0.2 GOLDENDALE HATCHERY

2017 Riffe Lake levels

Based on new information about regional seismicity, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recently revised its earthquake predictions for the Cowlitz River basin. Although the probability of a large earthquake is very low, the revisions showed an increase to the potential impact just on the spillways of Mossyrock Dam (not to the dam structure itself). To protect public safety, Tacoma Power has proposed to hold Riffe Lake’s elevation down approximately 30 feet lower than full (778 ft.) at least into the next decade. Approval by the federal agency that regulates the utility is pending.

Please note: The circumstances at Mossyrock Dam are significantly different than the current situation at Oroville Dam in Northern California. Tacoma Power is not reacting to a current situation – the operational changes are an abundant precautionary measure. There is no impending emergency at Mossyrock Dam and there is no structural damage.

Without a significant seismic event, which has a very low probability, there are no concerns about Mossyrock Dam. Mossyrock Dam is a concrete structure, while the Oroville Dam is an earthen structure. The spillways at the Oroville Dam sit on soil and bedrock, and are failing. At Mossyrock, the spillways rest on concrete, and, even when applying the revised seismic analysis, it is not predicted that an earthquake would compromise the dam – it would only impact the spillways. The mitigating response is keeping the lake level about 30 feet lower than full.

SMELT

Last Saturday’s sport smelt fishery on the Cowlitz was largely a bust with few fish caught and lots of effort and traffic. The largest catch observed was 15 fish.

River was dropping, turbid, and cool.

May not be another sport season this year (but never say never).