Weekend Fishing Opportunities in the Columbia River region as reported by Oregon Fish and Wildlife:



Spring chinook angling is open to both boat and bank anglers from Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock, except for the sanctuary at the Lewis River Mouth. Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam is open to bank angling only. For sanctuary details please follow the Sport Fishing Regulation Update link below.

Effective March 16, spring chinook angling will be open from Tower Island powerlines upstream to the Oregon/Washington border above McNary Dam, plus the banks between Bonneville and Tower Island powerlines.

White sturgeon retention is open in Bonneville, The Dalles, John Day and McNary pools until the respective guidelines of 325 (divided between winter and summer fishery), 100 and 105 legal white sturgeon are met. Anglers are catching a few keepers in the three lower pools. We advise that anglers check weather conditions before driving to the gorge.

White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to Bonneville Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing.

Salmon, Steelhead and Shad

Salmonid catch and effort remains low, and there has not been much improvement in the water clarity. Please be advised that on our weekend boat trip, there was more woody debris observed than the previous week.

Gorge Bank:

No report.

Gorge Boats:

No report.

Troutdale Boats:

No report.

Portland to Westport Bank:

Weekly checking showed no catch for four bank anglers.

Portland to Westport Boats:

Weekly checking showed no catch for seven boats (15 anglers).

Estuary Bank (Clatsop Spit to Wauna Powerlines):

No report.

Estuary Boats (Tongue Point to Wauna Powerlines):

No report.

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): No report.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): No report.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): No report.

STURGEON

Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. No report.

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Weekly checking showed one legal white sturgeon kept, plus 10 sublegal sturgeon released for 10 bank anglers; and one legal white sturgeon kept, plus 11 sublegal and two oversize sturgeon released for 12 boats (28 anglers).

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for five bank anglers; and two legal white sturgeon kept, plus 15 sublegal sturgeon released for one boat (four anglers).

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed one legal white sturgeon kept, plus five sublegal sturgeon released for two bank anglers; and eight sublegal and four oversize sturgeon released for 19 boats (40 anglers).

WALLEYE

Bonneville Pool: Weekly checking showed no catch for one boat (one angler).

The Dalles Pool: Weekly checking showed two walleye kept for one bank angler; and 47 walleye kept, plus 29 walleye released for 10 boats (23 anglers).

John Day Pool: Weekly checking showed no catch for three bank anglers; and 31 walleye kept, plus 21 walleye released for 34 boats (71 anglers).