Weekend Fishing Opportunities reported by Oregon Fish and Wildlife:



Spring chinook angling is open through Friday May 5, from Tower Island powerlines upstream to the Oregon/Washington border above McNary Dam, plus the banks between Bonneville and Tower Island powerlines.

The McNary Pool is open to the retention of legal white sturgeon through July 31.

White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to McNary Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing. Anglers are reminded that spawning sanctuaries take effect May 1 (see special regulations for details).

Walleye angling has been outstanding in The Dalles and John Day pools.

Salmon, Steelhead and Shad

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Weekly checking showed one adult spring chinook kept for 14 bank anglers.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for 30 bank anglers; and no catch for four boats (eight anglers).

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for 12 bank anglers; and no catch for two boats (four anglers).

STURGEON

Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. No report.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Closed for retention.

No report.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Closed for retention. No report.

WALLEYE

The Dalles Pool: Weekly checking showed 269 walleye kept, plus five walleye released for 15 boats (47 anglers).

John Day Pool: Weekly checking showed 55 walleye kept, plus 45 walleye released for 13 bank anglers; and 109 walleye kept, plus 61 walleye released for eight boats (18 anglers).