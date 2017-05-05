Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Weekend Fishing Opportunities reported by Oregon Fish and Wildlife:

  • Spring chinook angling is open through Friday May 5, from Tower Island powerlines upstream to the Oregon/Washington border above McNary Dam, plus the banks between Bonneville and Tower Island powerlines.
  • The McNary Pool is open to the retention of legal white sturgeon through July 31.
  • White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to McNary Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing.  Anglers are reminded that spawning sanctuaries take effect May 1 (see special regulations for details).
  • Walleye angling has been outstanding in The Dalles and John Day pools.

Salmon, Steelhead and Shad

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Weekly checking showed one adult spring chinook kept for 14 bank anglers.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam):  Weekly checking showed no catch for 30 bank anglers; and no catch for four boats (eight anglers).

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam):  Weekly checking showed no catch for 12 bank anglers; and no catch for two boats (four anglers).

STURGEON

Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. No report.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Closed for retention.

No report.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam):  Closed for retention.  No report.

WALLEYE

The Dalles Pool:  Weekly checking showed 269 walleye kept, plus five walleye released for 15 boats (47 anglers).

John Day Pool: Weekly checking showed 55 walleye kept, plus 45 walleye released for 13 bank anglers; and 109 walleye kept, plus 61 walleye released for eight boats (18 anglers).

 

 

 

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.