Weekend Fishing Opportunities reported by Oregon Fish and Wildlife:
- Spring chinook angling is open through Friday May 5, from Tower Island powerlines upstream to the Oregon/Washington border above McNary Dam, plus the banks between Bonneville and Tower Island powerlines.
- The McNary Pool is open to the retention of legal white sturgeon through July 31.
- White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to McNary Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing. Anglers are reminded that spawning sanctuaries take effect May 1 (see special regulations for details).
- Walleye angling has been outstanding in The Dalles and John Day pools.
Salmon, Steelhead and Shad
Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Weekly checking showed one adult spring chinook kept for 14 bank anglers.
The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for 30 bank anglers; and no catch for four boats (eight anglers).
John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for 12 bank anglers; and no catch for two boats (four anglers).
STURGEON
Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. No report.
The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Closed for retention.
No report.
John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Closed for retention. No report.
WALLEYE
The Dalles Pool: Weekly checking showed 269 walleye kept, plus five walleye released for 15 boats (47 anglers).
John Day Pool: Weekly checking showed 55 walleye kept, plus 45 walleye released for 13 bank anglers; and 109 walleye kept, plus 61 walleye released for eight boats (18 anglers).
