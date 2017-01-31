SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – Two boat anglers had no catch, and 28 bank anglers kept two steelhead.

Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 286 coho adults, 12 jacks and 11 winter-run steelhead in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 99 coho adults, two coho jacks and one winter-run steelhead at Franklin Bridge in Packwood. They released 49 coho adults and one winter-run steelhead into Lake Scanewa behind Cowlitz Falls Dam.

Last week, Tacoma employees released 129 coho adults, 10 coho jacks and eight winter-run steelhead adults into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 5,200 cubic feet per second on Monday, January 30. Visibility is at seven feet and water temperature is 42.1 degrees F.

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – Boat anglers in The Dalles Pool were catching some steelhead. Otherwise effort is light to nil as is the catch.

Coweeman River – 17 bank anglers Jan. 23-29 released one hatchery steelhead and four wild steelhead.

East Fork Lewis River – 32 bank anglers Jan. 23-29 released two wild steelhead.

Kalama River – 37 bank anglers Jan. 23-29 kept one hatchery coho and released two wild steelhead; and five boat anglers caught no fish.

STURGEON

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – Boat anglers in Bonneville Pool and bank anglers in The Dalles Pool were catching some legal fish.

Through Jan. 22, an estimated 12 (3.7%) of the 325 fish guideline had been taken in Bonneville Pool.

BASS AND WALLEYE

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – Boat anglers in The Dalles and John Day pools are catching some walleye. No effort was observed for bass.

TROUT

Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County: 18 adult steelhead planted on Jan. 25.

Kress Lake in Cowlitz County: 2,000 rainbow trout planted on Jan. 25, and 35 adult steelhead on Jan. 23.

Rowland Lake in Klickitat County: 112 rainbow trout planted on Jan. 24.

Spearfish Lake in Klickitat County: 28 rainbow trout planted on Jan. 24.

Tunnel Lake in Skamania County: 50 rainbow trout planted on Jan. 24.