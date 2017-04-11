SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – 128 bank anglers kept 3 adult spring Chinook, 19 steelhead and released 3 steelhead, 1 cutthroat. 37 boat anglers kept 4 adult spring Chinook, 20 steelhead and released 1 adult spring Chinook.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 315 winter-run steelhead adults, one winter-run steelhead jack, 60 spring Chinook adults and one cutthroat trout in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 28 winter-run steelhead adults into the Cispus River near Yellow Jacket Creek and released 24 spring Chinook adults and one winter-run steelhead into Lake Scanewa located in Randle.

Last week, Tacoma employees released four winter-run steelhead adults and one cutthroat adult into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 9,680 cubic feet per second on Monday, April 10. Water visibility is five feet and water temperature is 43.7 F.

East Fork Lewis from mouth to top boat ramp at Lewisville Park and Washougal River from mouth to Mt. Norway Bridge – Open to fishing for hatchery steelhead Sunday April 16. Through the first Friday in June, selective gear rules are in effect; no bait may be used.

Wind, White Salmon, and Klickitat rivers and Drano Lake – No effort including the bank only area outside the mouth of Drano Lake.

Drano Lake – April 12 is the first of the scheduled Wednesday closures that run through June. Effective April 16 through June 30, bank fishing only west of a line projected from the easternmost pillar of the Hwy. 14 Bridge to a posted marker on the north shore.

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam – Last week we sampled 1,640 salmonid anglers (including 534 boats) with 165 adult and 2 jack spring Chinook and 5 steelhead. 148 (90%) of the adult spring Chinook were kept. We sampled 131 (89%) of the adult spring Chinook kept. Based on Visual Stock Identification, 81 (62%) of the fish sampled were upriver stock. Two (40%) of the steelhead were kept. (Mon. April 10) was the last scheduled day of the fishery.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF COLUMBIA RIVER JOINT STATE HEARING

A hearing is scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday April 12, 2017 via teleconference to consider the recreational spring Chinook fishery in the Columbia River below Bonneville Dam. Select Area commercial fisheries may also be considered.

STURGEON AND WALLEYE

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam – We did not sample any sturgeon or walleye anglers.

TROUT

Recent plants of trout and surplus steelhead into SW WA waters. No report on angling success.

BATTLE GROUND LK Clark County – Apr 03, 2017 Rainbow 2,000

LACAMAS LK Clark County – Apr 03, 2017 Rainbow 6,000

BATTLE GROUND LK Clark County – Apr 04, 2017 Cutthroat 3,653

MARYHILL PD Klickitat County – Apr 04, 2017 Rainbow 400

HORSESHOE LK Cowlitz County – Apr 05, 2017 Steelhead 33