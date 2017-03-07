SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Anglers should be aware March 15 is the last day to fish for hatchery steelhead on Abernathy Creek, Cedar (Clark Co.), Mill Creek (Cowlitz County), Germany Creek (including all tributaries), Rock (Skamania Co.), Salmon (Clark Co.), and Skamokawa creeks and on the Coweeman, Elochoman, Grays, East Fork Lewis, South Fork Toutle, and Washougal rivers.

Cowlitz River – 96 bank anglers kept 3 steelhead. 94 boat anglers kept 10 steelhead.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 22 winter-run steelhead adults in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released two winter-run steelhead adult into the Cispus River near Yellow Jacket Creek.

Last week, Tacoma employees released six winter-run steelhead adults into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton. They also released three winter-run steelhead adults in Lake Scanewa located in Randle.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 9,700 cubic feet per second on Monday, March 6. Visibility is at five feet and the water temperature is 41.5 degrees F.

Wind River from boundary line/markers upstream to the Hwy. 14 Bridge – Opens to fishing for hatchery Chinook and hatchery steelhead March 16.

Wind River from the Hwy. 14 Bridge upstream to 400 feet below Shipherd Falls fish ladder – Closed to all fishing March 16-31. Opens to fishing for hatchery Chinook and hatchery steelhead April 1.

Wind River – Daily limit is 2 hatchery Chinook or 2 hatchery steelhead or one of each. Barbed hooks may be used.

Drano Lake – Opens to fishing for hatchery Chinook and hatchery steelhead March 16. Daily limit 2 hatchery Chinook or 2 hatchery steelhead, or one of each. Barbed hooks may be used.

Expect fishing to start slowly at Wind River and Drano Lake as only 1 adult Chinook had been counted at Bonneville Dam through March 4.

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam – Both states checked their first spring Chinook of the season last week. Effort is beginning to build with 73 boats and 150 bank anglers counted during last Saturday’s effort flight count.

Bonneville Dam upstream to McNary Dam – Bank anglers are catching some steelhead in John Day Pool. Otherwise, no effort was observed.

Mainstem Columbia from Bonneville Dam upstream to Washington/Oregon Border – Effective March 16 through May 5, will be open to fishing for hatchery Chinook and hatchery steelhead. Bank fishing only using hand-casted lines (no floating device to set lines) from Bonneville Dam to Tower Island power lines located about 6 miles below The Dalles Dam. The salmonid daily limit will be 6 fish. Up to 2 may be hatchery steelhead or 1 hatchery adult Chinook and 1 hatchery steelhead.

Mainstem Columbia from Buoy 10 upstream to the Hwy. 395 Bridge – Effective March 16 through May 15, the mainstem Columbia River will be open for retention of adipose fin-clipped steelhead ONLY during days and in areas open for retention of adipose fin-clipped spring Chinook.

Mainstem Columbia from The Dalles Dam upstream to McNary Dam – If open from March 16 through June 15, anglers may possess up to 4 hatchery adult Chinook salmon in fresh form. Anglers aboard a boat may only possess one daily limit of salmon in fresh form.

Lake Wallula (McNary Reservoir) Steelhead Sport Fishery Update – Angler effort for steelhead in the Columbia River from McNary Dam upstream to the Walla Walla River remained slow through February. WDFW estimated 309 angler trips in February. A total of 96 steehead were caught and 83 of these were wild steelhead caught and released.

For the season, August 1 – February 28, 2,118 steelhead were caught of which 1,233 were wild (unclipped). There have been an estimated 11,009 angler trips for steelhead in this area of the Columbia River. Fishing may pick up in March as last year’s steelhead returns make a final migration to the spawning grounds/hatcheries.

STURGEON

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam – Only 4 boats counted during last Saturday’s effort flight count. No report on angling success.

Bonneville Dam upstream to McNary Dam – Except for boat anglers in John Day Pool, bank and boat anglers are catching some legals.

WALLEYE AND BASS

Bonneville Pool – Light effort for walleye and no effort for bass.

The Dalles Pool – Boat anglers averaged nearly 2 walleye per rod when including fish released. Bank anglers are also catching some fish. No effort was observed for bass.

John Day Pool – Including fish released, boat anglers averaged 1.8 walleye per rod. No effort was observed for bass.