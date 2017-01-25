SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – 1 boat angler had no catch. 43 bank anglers kept 1 adult coho and released 2 steelhead, 2 adult coho, and 1 cutthroat. Except for the cutthroat, all the other action was at the barrier dam.

Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 247 coho adults, 11 jacks, three winter-run steelhead and one cutthroat trout in four days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 106 coho adults and two coho jacks at Franklin Bridge in Packwood. They released 58 coho adults into Lake Scanewa behind Cowlitz Falls Dam.

Last week, Tacoma employees released 67 coho adults, nine coho jacks, one cutthroat trout and two winter-run steelhead adults into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 6,910 cubic feet per second on Monday, January 23. Visibility is at five feet and water temperature is 42.1 degrees F.

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – Light effort and no catch was observed.

STURGEON

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – Light effort and no catch of legal size fish was observed.

WALLEYE AND BASS

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – Some walleye were caught by boat angler in John Day Pool; otherwise no effort.