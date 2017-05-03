SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – Fish are still being caught throughout the river. 75 bank anglers kept 11 adult and 1 jack Chinook and released 1 steelhead and 1 sturgeon. 20 boat anglers kept 2 jack Chinook, 1 steelhead and released 1 cutthroat and 4 sturgeon.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 418 winter-run steelhead adults, three winter-run steelhead jacks, 703 spring Chinook adults, 27 spring Chinook jacks and seven summer-run steelhead adults in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 145 spring Chinook adults, four spring Chinook jacks, and seven winter-run steelhead adults into the Cispus River near Yellow Jacket Creek and released 327 spring Chinook adults, eight spring Chinook jacks, 36 winter-run steelhead and one winter-run steelhead jack into Lake Scanewa located in Randle.

Last week, Tacoma employees released two winter-run steelhead adults into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton and released 80 spring Chinook adults and one spring Chinook jack at Franklin Bridge in Packwood.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 10,800 cubic feet per second on Monday, May 1. Water visibility is five feet and water temperature is 44.6 F.

Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement Creel Summary BANK ANGLERS Date # Steelhead Chinook coho River Range Anglers HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd Coweeman b Lewis, EF a 4/24 – 4/30/17 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalama 4/24 – 4/30/17 80 0 0 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 Bank Total 88 0 0 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 BOAT ANGLERS Date # Steelhead Chinook coho River Range Anglers HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd Coweeman b Lewis, EF a 4/24 – 4/30/17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalama 4/24 – 4/30/17 39 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Boat Total 39 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Totals Coweeman b Lewis, EF a 4/24 – 4/30/17 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalama 4/24 – 4/30/17 119 0 0 10 4 0 0 0 0 0 a – below Lewisville Park boat ramp, closed by permanent rule March 16 – April 15; above Lewisville Park boat ramp, closed by permanent rule March 16 – First Saturday in June b – Coweeman River closed by permanent rule

Mainstem and North Fork Lewis River – Little to no effort during the current hatchery steelhead season. 1 bank angler had no catch. A dozen hatchery summer run steelhead had returned to the facilities through April 26.

Washougal River – No report on hatchery steelhead angling success from the Mt. Norway Bridge downstream. However, 4 hatchery summer run steelhead had returned to Skamania Hatchery through April 22.

Wind River – Light effort and catch. 12 boat anglers had no catch.

Drano Lake – 167 boat anglers kept 21 adult Chinook and released 2. About 40 boats here last Saturday morning.

Klickitat River – 1 bank angler kept 1 steelhead.

TROUT

Lake/Pond