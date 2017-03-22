SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – 199 boat anglers kept 2 adult spring Chinook and 41 steelhead and released 1 steelhead. 124 bank anglers kept 1 jack spring Chinook and 6 steelhead.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 153 winter-run steelhead adults, one steelhead jack and 13 spring Chinook adults in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 14 winter-run steelhead adults and ten spring Chinook adults into the Cispus River near Yellow Jacket Creek and they released 20 winter-run steelhead adults and two spring Chinook adults into Lake Scanewa in Randle.

Last week, Tacoma employees released 25 winter-run steelhead adults and one steelhead jack into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 14,600 cubic feet per second on Monday, March 20.

Kalama River – 14 bank anglers March 13-19 caught no fish.

Wind River – No report. Anglers are reminded Wind River from the Hwy. 14 Bridge upstream is closed to all fishing through March.

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam – One lucky angler out of the 312 we sampled had a spring Chinook. 146 boats and 167 bank anglers were counted during last Saturday’s effort flight count.

Bonneville Dam upstream to McNary Dam – Light effort and no catch was observed.

STURGEON

Bonneville Dam upstream to McNary Dam – Bank anglers were catching some legals in Bonneville Pool, boat anglers in The Dalles Pool, and bank and boat anglers in John Day Pool. Sturgeon retention is closed in Bonneville and The Dalles pools effective March 25.

WALLEYE AND BASS

Bonneville Pool – Little to no effort for either specie.

The Dalles Pool – Including fish released, boat anglers averaged 4.4 walleye per rod. Little effort and no catch for bass.

John Day Pool – Boat anglers averaged 1.3 walleye per rod when including fish released. Boat anglers also caught a couple bass.

TROUT

HORSESHOE LK (COWLITZ COUNTY): 9,400 trout planted on March 9.

LEWIS COUNTY PARK POND-S (LEWIS COUNTY): 1,840 trout planted on March 9.