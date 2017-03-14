SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – 51 boat anglers kept 18 steelhead and released 2. 115 bank anglers kept 5 adult spring Chinook and 8 steelhead plus released 1 cutthroat.

Lewis River – 5 bank anglers with no catch. Closed to fishing for salmon until further notice.

Coweeman River – Two bank anglers Feb. 28 to March 12 caught no fish.

Lewis River East Fork – 36 bank anglers Feb. 28 to March 12 released one wild steelhead and one hatchery steelhead, and two boat anglers caught no fish.

Kalama River – 60 bank anglers Feb. 28 to March 12 released five wild steelhead, and 10 boat anglers caught one hatchery steelhead and released one hatchery steelhead.

Lower Columbia mainstem from Bonneville Dam downstream – Last week we sampled 354 salmonid anglers (including 117 boats) with 5 adult spring Chinook and 3 steelhead. 4 (80%) of the spring Chinook were kept. The 3 steelhead were released.

Effort continues to climb despite the challenging water conditions (high flows, turbidity, and floating debris including logs). Yesterday (Sun. March 12), 171 boats and 219 bank anglers were counted during the effort flight count. Effort was highest between Vancouver and Woodland.

Bonneville Dam to McNary Dam – Light effort for steelhead. No catch was observed.

STURGEON

Lower Columbia mainstem from Bonneville Dam downstream – Light effort during the current catch-and-release fishery.

Bonneville Pool – Boat anglers are catching some legals.

The Dalles Pool – Bank and boat anglers are catching some legals. Through February, an estimated 28 (28%) of the annual 100 fish guideline had been taken.

A hearing is scheduled for 9:00 AM Tuesday March 14, 2017 via teleconference to consider recreational sturgeon fisheries in Bonneville and The Dalles pools.

John Day Pool – Bank and boat anglers are catching some legals. An estimated 18 (17.1%) of the annual guideline of 105 fish had been taken through February.

WALLEYE AND BASS

Bonneville Pool – Little to no effort for either specie.

The Dalles Pool – Boat anglers averaged nearly 1.4 walleye per rod when including fish released. Bank anglers also caught some walleye. No effort was observed for bass.

John Day Pool – When including fish released, boat anglers averaged nearly 1.7 walleye per rod. Bank anglers also caught some walleye. The small number of boat anglers sampled didn’t catch any bass.

TROUT

BATTLE GROUND LK (CLARK COUNTY), 2,000 rainbow trout on March 8.

ICE HOUSE LK (SKAMANIA COUNTY), 1,00o rainbow trout on March 7.

KLINELINE PD (CLARK COUNTY, 1,200 brown trout on March 6.

LACAMAS LK (CLARK COUNTY), 4,000 rainbow trout on March 7.