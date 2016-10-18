SALMON AND STELHEAD

Lower portions of Abernathy, Cedar (North Fork Lewis tributary), Coal, Germany, Goble, Mill (Cowlitz Co.), Mulholland, Skamokawa creeks and the Coweeman River – Re-open to fishing for hatchery steelhead beginning November 1. New for 2016: Also open for hatchery salmon.

Elochoman River – No report on angling success. Oct. 31 is the last day of night closure, anti-snagging rule, and stationary gear restriction. New for 2016: From 200 feet above the temporary weir upstream to the Elochoman Salmon Hatchery Bridge opens for hatchery salmon on November 1.

Green River (Cowlitz Co.) from mouth to 400 feet below salmon hatchery rack, Tilton River from the mouth to the West Fork and Cowlitz River from posted PUD sign on Peters Rd. to the Forest Road 1270 (site of Old Jody’s Bridge) – No report on angling success. Oct. 31 is the last day of the night closure and anti-snagging rule.

Cowlitz River – Still about the same as the past few weeks – salmon are mainly being caught near the salmon hatchery and steelhead near the trout hatchery. The only difference is the Cowlitz below the Toutle is very turbid after all this rain.

Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 3,105 coho adults, 1,081 jacks, 957 fall Chinook adults, 44 jacks, 410 summer-run steelhead, and 87 cutthroat trout in seven days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 480 coho adults and 231 coho jacks into the Cispus River upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle, 464 coho adults, 314 coho jacks and three cutthroat trout at Franklin Bridge in Packwood, and 902 coho adults, 142 coho jacks, 866 fall Chinook adults, 40 jacks and 21 cutthroat trout into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 6,710 cubic feet per second on Monday, October 17. Visibility is at eight feet and water temperature is 51.8 degrees F.

East Fork Lewis and Kalama rivers – On the Kalama River, Oct. 31 is the last day of the night closure, anti-snagging, and fly fishing only rules on the lower river.

North Fork Lewis River – Anglers are catching mostly coho along with some fall Chinook. Flows at Aerial are a high 11,100 cfs, nearly five time the average of 2,660 cfs for this date.

Colvin Creek to the overhead powerlines below Merwin Dam remains open to fishing through Monday October 31. It will re-open for salmon and hatchery steelhead Dec. 16.

Washougal River – No report on angling success. Oct. 31 is the last day of the anti-snagging rule. In addition, night fishing will be allowed from the Mt. Norway Bridge upstream to the Salmon Falls Bridge.

Lower Wind River – No report on angling success. Oct. 31 is the last day to fish for salmon and the anti-snagging rule is lifted.

Drano Lake – Effort is light but anglers are still catching some fall Chinook, coho, and steelhead.

Beginning November 1, open to fishing for 7 days per week.

White Salmon River – No report on angling success. Oct. 31 is the last day to fish from the county road below the former location of the powerhouse upstream.

Klickitat River – River has been high and muddy but a few anglers are still testing the waters with limited success. Flows at Pitt are 1,710 cfs, over double the long-term average of 725 cfs for this date.

Yakima River – The wind and rain slowed the salmon fishing in the lower Yakima River this past week. WDFW staff interviewed 227 anglers with 33 adult fall Chinook. Anglers averaged 17 hours per fish.

An estimated 139 adult chinook were caught from 877 angler trips last week. Total catch for the fishery through October 16 is 922 adult Chinook and 31 jacks from 5,721 angler trips. No coho have been observed in the fishery to date.

The last day to fish for salmon will be Saturday, October 22.

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam – Last week we sampled 138 salmonid anglers (including 41 boats) with 18 adult and 3 jack Chinook, 22 adult and 1 jack coho, and 1 steelhead. All of the adult Chinook and 18 (82%) of the adult coho were kept. The steelhead was released.

Under permanent rules, closed to fishing for salmon from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam effective November 1. New for 2016: Also closed to fishing for steelhead.

Oct. 31 is the last day of the 2016 creel census program. The program will resume in February 2017.

Bonneville Pool – Boat anglers off the mouths of the Washington tributaries are catching some fall Chinook and coho.

Lake Wallula – Steelhead fishing continues to hold steady in the Columbia River between McNary and the Walla Walla River. Anglers averaged 13 hours per steelhead this past week, down from 16 hours per fish the week prior. Boat anglers averaged ½ a steelhead per boat, 21 hours/fish.

WDFW staff interviewed 266 anglers with 57 steelhead caught and 27 hatchery steelhead harvested this past week. Based on the data collected, 230 steelhead were caught and 107 hatchery steelhead were harvested from 1,015 anglers this past week.

There have been 5,653 angler trips for steelhead/salmon in the McNary area through October 16 with a harvest of 462 hatchery steelhead, 47 adult Chinook, 28 Chinook jacks, and 3 coho.

Hanford Reach – The number of anglers fishing the Hanford Reach dropped by over 50% compared to the week prior. Fishing continues to be very good with boats averaging 1.6 Chinook per boat (10 angler hours per fish). Bank fishing at Ringold continues to be slow for both Chinook and steelhead.

WDFW staff interviewed anglers from 380 boats (875 anglers) and 96 bank anglers (Ringold access area) and sampled 570 adult Chinook and 21 jacks. Based on the information collected, an estimated 1,692 adult Chinook and 62 jacks were harvested this past week from 2,909 anglers.

Through October 16, an estimated 15,548 adult Chinook, 1,004 Chinook jacks, and 32 coho have been harvested in the Hanford Reach from 41,511 angler trips.

From the Hwy. 395 Bridge at Pasco upstream to the Old Hanford wooden townsite powerlines tower, the last day to fish for salmon will be Monday, October 31. The Old Hanford townsite wooden powerline towers upstream to the Vernita Bridge closes to all fishing beginning Sunday, October 23. From the Vernita Bridge upstream to Priest Rapids Dam, the last day to fish for salmon will be Saturday, October 22.

STURGEON AND WALLEYE

Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam – We sampled 3 sturgeon anglers (1 boat) with no legals released. We did not sample any walleye anglers.

TROUT

Blue, Horsethief, Packwood, Trout, Walupt, and Willame lakes and Lewis River Power Canal – No report on angling success. October 31 is the last day to fish for the year.